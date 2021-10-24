MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police launched a suspicious death investigation in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

The AG’s office said officials are investigating the death of a man found in the area of Al Lemire Park at Derryfield Park off of Bridge Street.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox