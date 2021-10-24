MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police launched a suspicious death investigation in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

The AG’s office said officials are investigating the death of a man found in the area of Al Lemire Park at Derryfield Park off of Bridge Street.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

