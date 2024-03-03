MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead in Manchester, New Hampshire early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call from an apartment on Chestnut Street around 5 a.m. found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a joint statement issued by Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Although the investigation is in the early stages, there does not appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with this death.

