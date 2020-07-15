MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The death of an adult male occurred on Central Street, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo T. Capano announced in a joint press release.

The victim’s name has not been released.

An autopsy is expected to be performed Wednesday by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

MacDonald and Capano say this does not appear to be a random incident and there is no danger to the public.

No additional information has been made available at this time.

