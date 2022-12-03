NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire after a man was found dead, officials said.

Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke announce that officials from the Attorney General’s Office have been called out and are assisting the Nashua Police Department as they investigate the suspicious death at a residence on Amherst Street in Nashua.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Officials say it appears all parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the public.

The identity of the deceased and further information will not be released until after an autopsy is concluded Saturday afternoon.

