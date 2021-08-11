NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in Nashua, New Hampshire, officials said Wednesday.

Officers were called to 5 Hanover Street where they found the man dead, according to a release issued by Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Michael Carignan.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

