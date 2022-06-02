WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police homicide investigators and Windham police detectives are investigating after a worker made a grim discovery on Thursday.

First responders were called to the scene along West Shore Road after a man’s body was found inside a port-a-potty.

Throughout the day, detectives could be seen collecting clues.

Neighbors told 7NEWS a construction crew has been installing a water line on the road which is why the port-a-potty was there in the first place.

No other information was immediately available, but the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, the State Police and Windham Police will release additional information as it becomes available.

