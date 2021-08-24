SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation in Shirley, officials announced Monday.

A man in his 60s was found dead in a home on Groton Road, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators who were called to the home found a bloody scene, law enforcement sources told 7NEWS.

Heartbroken neighbors described the victim as a great, selfless man.

“It’s terrible. He was a good friend of mine,” Kara Oliveira said. “I just don’t know how he passed away.”

Police noted that there is no threat to the public at this time.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Shirley police with the investigation.

