New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Tuesday night that his office is investigating a suspicious death.

Authorities received report of a suspicious death of an adult male in Concord Tuesday.

The incident remains under active investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)