Suspicious device prompts evacuations at the Boys and Girls Club in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham police requested the assistance of the Stoneham Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and Fire Marshal’s Office after a suspicious device was found outside a home Monday afternoon.

A patrol officer was flagged down around 2 p.m. after a man found a “suspicious-looking’ item in the mulch outside his home.

The officer took the device to Recreation Park and out of an abundance of caution, the Boys and Girls Club of Stoneham and Wakefield was evacuated and the children were taken to a nearby park while first responders investigated.

Investigators quickly determined the device was harmless and the children were allowed to return.

Access to Dale and Gerry Courts was temporarily restricted during the investigation.

