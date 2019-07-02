Suspicious envelopes sent to organizers of straight pride parade, Boston City Hall

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Massachusetts State Police are assisting in an investigation after “suspicious envelopes” were reportedly sent to organizers of the straight pride parade and Boston City Hall on Monday.

Sky7 HD was live over homes on Main Street in Salisbury, the Fellsway in Malden, and Walnut Street in Woburn, where multiple agencies, including the State Police Bomb Squad and Hazardous Materials Team, were on scene investigating a low-level hazmat situation, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Fire Marshall.

Sam Racioppi, who identified himself as one of the organizers of the parade being put on by Super Happy Fun America, said he went out to his mailbox in Salisbury around 1:30 p.m. and found the suspicious letter.

“I went out to my mailbox just to check my mail like any normal day and there was one piece that was suspicious to me,” he said. “It was handwritten. They had my full name and address, no return address. It was all taped up and when I shook it, you could hear stuff shaking around inside.”

John Hugo, president of Super Happy Fun America, said Racioppi called him about the letter, telling him he should see if someone sent a similar one to his home in Woburn.

“He warned me to check my mail and indeed I had one,” he said. “It’s completely inappropriate. You know, I respect anyone’s right to disagree but there’s a proper way to do so and this is not it.”

A third envelope sent to an address in Malden contained glitter and Bible passages referencing love, Malden police said.

“We’re not anti-gay, we’re not anti-anything,” Racioppi said. “All we are is a civil rights movement that’s advocating on behalf of the things that we hold dear.”

A fourth suspicious envelope was reportedly sent to Boston City Hall. Boston police are working with the FBI to determine if this letter is related.

Boston city officials approved the organization’s application for a parade.

Hugo says this will not stop them from moving forward with the event.

“Hell no, we’re patriots and we are going to stand up for what we believe in and we are going to have our parade,” he said.

Super Happy Fun America later responded to the events in a Twitter post saying, “Today members of our organization have received mysterious packages containing unknown substances in the mail. The # FBI is now involved we will keep you guys posted. We are now a # victim of a # terrorists crime all because we are # ProudToBeStraight.”

Announcement Today members of our organization have received mysterious packages containing unknown substances in the mail. The #FBI is now involved we will keep you guys posted. We are now a #victim of a #terrorists crime all because we are #ProudToBeStraight#StraightPride — SuperHappyFunAmerica (@SuperHappyFunA) July 1, 2019

An FBI spokesperson said there is no threat to public safety.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear who sent the messages.

