STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Davis Farmland in Sterling is dealing with the effects of a fire that the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is calling “suspicious.”

The farm, home to a Mega Maze, said the fire occurred early Tuesday morning.

“We are extremely thankful for the quick response from neighbors, Sterling Fire Department, Sterling Police Department, and the Fire and Explosions Investigation Unit of the Massachusetts State Police for containing and controlling the fire,” a farm spokesperson said in a statement.

They added that there were no casualties, human or animal, and that its Discovery Farm animals are safe. The farm will focus on rebuilding what was damaged in the fire and prepare for the maze to open in mid-September.

The fire is still under investigation by the Sterling Police and Fire department and the State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Marshal’s Office.

