STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An unknown man seen wandering through an elementary school in Stoughton prompted a shelter in place order Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to Richard L. Wilkins Elementary School just after 8 a.m. cleared the building to search for the man who was not known to staff, police said.

The shelter in place order has since been lifted and police deemed the building safe.

No additional details were immediately available.

