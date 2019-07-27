Suspicious package prank prompts state police bomb squad response

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad searched a home in Falmouth Saturday afternoon after a suspicious package was left on the homeowner’s lawn.

Investigators responding to the scene on Boxberry Hill Road determined the package was a “poorly thought out prank,” and declared no one was in danger, according to a release issued by local police.

The incident is under investigation.

Charges may be pending, police say.

No further information was available.

