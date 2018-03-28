ATHOL, MA (WHDH) — A suspicious find forced the Athol Police Department to evacuate.

Investigators said someone brought a pipe to the police station after finding it on the side of the road Tuesday.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called in and determined that the device was a firework and that it was not dangerous.

Police said the person who found the firework should not have touched it because he could’ve but himself others in danger.

