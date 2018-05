PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A hazmat team is responding to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office after a suspicious envelope containing white powder was found in the mail.

The discovery Friday was immediately declared a “Tier 1” incident, officials said.

Authorities are investigating.

No additional details were immediately available.

