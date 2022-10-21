BOSTON (WHDH) - A Sutton magician who’s performed at events for children for over 20 years has been arrested on a child pornography charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts.

Scott Jameson, 45, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography, and will appear in federal court in Boston Friday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, in February, federal authorities were contacted by Action Pour Les Enfants, a Cambodian organization founded to prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation to report that Jameson possibly engaged in inappropriate behavior with minors in Cambodia. He allegedly interacted inappropriately with a young Cambodian boy in a park. Additionally, the report said that two pre-teen Cambodian boys informed employees at APLE that he allegedly slept with them in their bed on at least one occasion but did not report sexual abuse.

U.S. federal authorities learned that Jameson, an American and Irish dual citizen, traveled back to Cambodia on Aug. 28, and returned on Oct. 19, when he was stopped at Logan Airport.

Agents searched his belongings and found a video that appears to have been created during his most recent Cambodia trip, which depicted a young boy’s genitals, likely a 5- to 7-year old of Asian descent. A separate device contained over 100 images of apparent child pornography, including an image depicting a young boy between 8 and 10 years old nude from the waist down.

In a later interview with law enforcement, Jameson allegedly said he had worked as a magician for over 20 years, regularly performing at libraries and private and family events across New England, usually for children as young as kindergarten age and up to the eighth grade.

The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

