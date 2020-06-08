Sutton High School seniors don caps, gowns and masks at Mendon drive-in

MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Tailgates up, lawn chairs and snacks at the ready for a graduation celebration none of the Sutton High School seniors ever could have imagined.

The graduates wore their caps, gowns and masks at the Mendon twin drive-in and were shown a montage of their lives from kindergarten through the present in lieu of normal graduation.

“It’s nice that we’ll be able to get together and see the big class movie on the big screen,” father of a senior John Martin said.

Owner Dave Andelman said that given the pandemic, he was happy to offer the students families and faculty something out of the ordinary.

“It’s almost better than a regular high school graduation,” he said. “When you’re older you’re gonna be like “lemme tell you about when I was 18 and I graduated high school. You think you got it tough? I couldn’t leave the house!”

This is the second graduation event for these students, on Thursday they received their diplomas in a rolling rally.

“I think they’re just so excited to plan so much for us that they’re kind of overdoing it a little bit,” senior Victoria Allen said.

But students say that the change makes it even more memorable.

Everyone was telling me you just sit in a room for a really long time. This is a lot more fun,” senior Erin Martin said.

