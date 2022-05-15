SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Sutton Police and Fire Departments are turning to the public for help in regards to a brush fire that occurred near the former Sutton Motor-In drive-in theater on May 2.

The four-alarm fire was first reported by motorists driving along Route 146. The blaze consumed several acres of brush on both sides of the roadway and toppled the former drive-in theaters’ standing movie screen.

The cause of the fire is not currently known and officials are asking that anyone with knowledge of the incident contact investigators.

“Our goal right now is to gather as much information as possible,” said Sutton Fire Chief Matthew Belsito in a statement. “You can remain anonymous if you wish.”

The Sutton Fire Department has issued a $5,000 reward for useful information through the Arson Watch Reward Program.

