SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver barreled through a martial arts studio in Southbridge, punching a hole in the building in a crash caught on camera Monday afternoon.

The SUV ended up in a ravine below, with its driver ejected onto a nearby riverbank.

Emergency crews responded and the driver was rushed to a hospital. The business’ owner also rushed to the scene, where he noted concern for the driver and said he was thankful no one was inside the studio at the time of the crash.

“I just wanted to make sure the driver was okay,” said Hector Arvelo. “You don’t want anyone to get hurt. Everything else, it’s wood. It’s replaceable.”

Arvelo owns Arvelo Martial Arts Academy and said he received a phone call telling him what happened.

Southbridge police said they responded alongside firefighters around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant Street and River Street. Police said the SUV appeared to speed through the area with no signs the driver tried to brake, leading them to believe he may had a medical emergency.

The driver, police said, was thrown out of his car and onto the bank of the McKinstry Brook river. The car was found submerged in the river, according to police.

Cell phone video later captured crews towing the wreckage from the ravine, leaving behind punching bags and other debris from the gym in the stream itself.

While no one was inside the martial arts studio at the time of the crash and while there were no other injuries reported, Arvelo said the situation could have been worse if the crash happened later in the day when gym classes were in session.

“I don’t even want to think about that,” he said.

The Southbridge town inspector visited the scene within hours on Monday to evaluate the structure and help Arvelo board up the holes in his walls.

He said he does not know when the studio will be able to reopen. He continued, though, saying that is not what matters.

“Hopefully, god willing, the driver is okay,” Arvelo said.

Police said their investigation into this crash was ongoing as of Monday afternoon.

