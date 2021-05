BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV went up in flames Thursday night on Route 6 in Barnstable.

The flames spread into the nearby woods and several small explosions were captured on video.

There was no word on any injuries.

The road was temporarily blocked off as crews worked to put out the fire.

No further details were made available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)