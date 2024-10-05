NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a car crashed down an embankment outside a salon in Newton Friday evening.

Stylists at Salon Fabio on Kenneth Street described the moment an SUV crashed outside the business.

“We just finished up for the day, so I was actually styling my friend’s hair and we heard a big crash,” said Martha Arena. “We looked outside but we didn’t see anything because of where the car was, I guess.”

Newton police said an older driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, causing the crash.

The vehicle mowed through bushes and slammed into a fence below the salon.

“Like, oh my God, but it was big explosion, like explosion,” said Lucy Ouellette, who heard the crash.

A photo shows the extensive damage to the SUV. As it was towed away, shrubbery was seen hanging from the undercarriage.

According to police, two people were inside the car at the time of the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

“She’s very lucky if she’s okay, because it sounded like she hit it pretty hard,” Arena said.

The salon’s owner said she doesn’t believe the building itself was affected, but she still plans to have it inspected.

