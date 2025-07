COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV crashed into the Cohasset Police Department’s headquarters on Wednesday.

The collision, right into the police chief’s office, did some damage to the interior wall.

Police said the SUV rolled out of a parking spot into the building.

