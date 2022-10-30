BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business and the front yard of a home in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses said earlier today a black Range Rover drove down River Street and barreled into a combined barbershop and beauty supply store, taking down the brick front of the building. They also said the car then continued down the street, crashing into a stone wall in front of a house.

“We just like were working and boom! What’s up?,” one of the barbershop employees said. “We run out, and see the car a few houses down. We tried to look at the camera to see how it happened.”

It is unclear who the driver is or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox