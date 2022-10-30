BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business and the front yard of a home in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses said earlier today a black Range Rover drove down River Street and barreled into a combined barbershop and beauty supply store, taking down the brick front of the building. They also said the car then continued down the street, crashing into a stone wall in front of a house.

“We just like were working and boom! What’s up?,” one of the barbershop employees said. “We run out, and see the car a few houses down. We tried to look at the camera to see how it happened.”

It is unclear who the driver is or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)