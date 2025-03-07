LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A home was damaged early Friday morning in Lynn after a driver slammed into it.

The crash happened on Mansfield Street.

Crews worked to pull the SUV out of the front of the building, which was left with a gaping hole under the porch.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

