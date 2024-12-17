BOSTON (WHDH) - An SUV crashed into a state police cruiser on Storrow Drive shortly after 11 p.m. Monday night.

The crash damaged the front of the Acura SUV and the back of the cruiser, both of which sustained significant damage, according to authorities.

“Boston EMS responded to the scene and transported the Trooper to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” state police said in a statement.

The driver of the Acura, identified as Melvin Lopez, 32, of Chelsea, was arrested for “several charges including operating under the influence”.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)