NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car smashed into an urgent care location in North Andover Friday morning.

The office was closed and the driver was not seriously injured.

The driver said he got cut off and swerved to avoid hitting the other car; he ended up going into the building.

A building inspector said the urgent care will have to remain closed for the rest of the day.

