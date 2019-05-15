SUV crashes through 9-foot-tall brick wall in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman behind the wheel of an SUV veered off the road and plowed through a nine-foot-tall brick wall in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash at Brattle Street and Fresh Pond Parkway around 11:28 a.m. found a gaping hole in the wall, a Toyota RAV4 covered in bricks, and debris scattered all over the road and sidewalk.

The victim, a 68-year-old Chelsea woman, was conscious and out of her vehicle when crews arrived at the scene, according to the Cambridge Police Department. She was not seriously hurt.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman pressed down on her gas pedal instead of her brake, police said.

Neighborhood residents say the wave-shaped wall that dates back to the 1950s is a beloved part of the community.

“People love this wall,” Annette Lamond said. “This was a historic wall, a serpentine wall designed by an important woman landscape architect whose designed things around the world.”

The driver is expected to be cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Traffic was briefly disrupted while crews worked to clear the scene.

