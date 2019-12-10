BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV slammed into a store in Brockton early Tuesday morning, leaving a gaping hole in the wall and items inside scattered all over the place.

Firefighters responding to EZ Food Mart at Belmont Street and Byron Avenue found the vehicle lodged inside the building.

The business owner told 7NEWS that nobody was inside the store at the time of the incident and that he is lucky to be alive because the crash happened right near the counter where he normally stands.

“I was just thinking about if I was here,” Rachid Essoudi said. “I’m lucky to have another day of life.”

Crews are working to board up the store and assess the damage.

The crash is under investigation.

Brockton Fire operating at a vehicle into a building at Belmont St and Byron Av. pic.twitter.com/x4gmpAK1g0 — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) December 10, 2019

