CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say one person was injured after an SUV driver crashed into an apartment building in Cambridge Wednesday morning.

The Cambridge Police Department said an individual was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the crash happened off of Museum Way around 10 a.m. The driver themselves did not need medical assistance, according to the police department.

By noontime, the vehicle had been removed from the structure, with one resident sharing later footage of the aftermath with 7NEWS, showing shattered glass and other pieces of debris scattered across a lobby area.

Authorities have not yet said what may have led up to the crash or whether the driver was facing any charges.

