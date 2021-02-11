SUV falls through ice-covered pond in Sterling

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters scrambled into action after an SUV fell through an ice-covered pond in Sterling on Thursday.

Emergency officials responding to Waushacum Pond in the area of Squareshire Road around 12:20 p.m. found a vehicle that had partially fallen into the water, according to the Sterling Fire Department.

All of the occupants made it out of the vehicle and there were no reported injuries.

Towing crews were called in to remove the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

