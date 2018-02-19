SUV falls through ice on Lake Winnipesaukee

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — Police say no one was hurt when a compact sport utility vehicle crashed through the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee.

Police say the vehicle owned by 59-year-old Center Harbor resident Alex Plummer went through the ice on Sunday afternoon. It ended up suspended in 10 feet of water.

Police later got an anonymous 911 call saying that Plummer was unharmed and recovering at a friend’s house in Meredith. An operator of a snowmobile in the area had given Plummer a ride to Meredith.

Police say the incident is a reminder that recreating on the ice can be dangerous and requires caution and appropriate safety gear.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)