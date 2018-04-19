SUV goes airborne, lands on BMW in Brockton crash

BROCKTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after an SUV went airborne and landed on top of a car in Brockton following a multi-car crash.

Emergency crews responded around 10:30 a.m. for a report of crash in the area of Main Street and Perkins Avenue and found a black GMC Yukon on top of a black BMW sedan.

Surveillance video from Gas Depot showed the SUV barreling out of control into a gas pump before slamming head-on into the BMW as it pulled into the station. The driver of the BMW was left trapped under the SUV.

“When we arrived they were in the vehicle,” Brockton Fire Captain Paul Cosgrove said. “The ambulance arrived prior to us and put a C-collar on them.”

Witness Stephen Sentry says the man behind the wheel of the SUV plowed into a Chevrolet Impala at a high rate of speed, knocked over a traffic light and eventually came to a rest on top of the BMW.

“It was going pretty fast when it took off. It went in the air when it hit the pump and then landed on top of a black car,” Sentry said.

The driver of the BMW was stabilized and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries. The other two drivers were not hurt.

The crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed against the driver of the SUV.

