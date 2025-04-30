ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An MBTA Commuter Rail train and an SUV were involved in a crash in Abington Wednesday.

SKY-7 spotted the stopped train and damaged car near Centre and Park avenues just before 1 p.m.

Police were on scene. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox