SUV lands on top of Ferrari after crash in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth police are investigating how an SUV landed on top of a Ferrari Tuesday night.

The crash happening on East Street around 9 p.m. left crews pulling the silver SUV off a red Ferrari. Two other vehicles in a driveway also sustained serious damage during the crash.

Officials shut down the road as they cleared the scene.

