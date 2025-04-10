WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Walpole responded to a serious crash between an SUV and a motorcycle Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of Winter Street and Vintage Farm Road around 7 a.m.

“Upon arrival, emergency personnel located a collision between a SUV and motorcycle,” Walpole police said in a statement. “A preliminary investigation by officers at the scene indicate that the SUV was traveling in an easterly direction and the motorcycle was traveling in a westerly direction on Winter Street when the collision occurred.”

According to authorities the motorcyclist sustained “significant injuries”.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox