FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WHDH) — A sheriff’s deputy in Wisconsin was nearly hit by an SUV that lost control on a snow-covered highway.

Deputy Jason Fabry was assisting a motorist who had slid into a ditch when another vehicle started to spin towards him.

Dashcam video showed Fabry run back down the ditch as the driver attempted to steer their SUV.

“This spinout could have been deadly for Deputy Fabry, or for an oncoming vehicle,” the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

No injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging everyone to slow down and allow for extra time during inclement weather.

