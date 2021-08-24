SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a wild wreck in Saugus on Tuesday.

Firefighters say a boat, was being transported by a pickup truck down Walnut Street near the Route 1 on-ramp when the safety chain on the trailer broke. The boat and trailer then collided with an SUV shattering its windshield.

The owner of the boat, a Chelsea firefighter, told 7NEWS he immediately got out of the truck to check on the driver of the SUV. Thankfully, she was not injured.

“This is definitely a first, seeing a boat and a car accident all at the same time,” Lieutenant Andrew McDermot said.

It took tow crews hours to clear the scene.

An investigation into the crash is underway. It is unclear if the Chelsea firefighter will be cited.

