(WHDH) — The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is calling SUV safety into question following recent crash tests.

The IIHS said the Ford Escape earned the lowest possible ratings in the tests, meaning a passenger has a high likelihood of injury.

They said it is because some vehicles are designed only to pass the driver’s side test, leaving the passenger’s side without reenforcement.

Several makes and models passed the IIHS tests for passenger’s safety in SUVs. This included the BMW X1, Chevy Equinox, Jeep Compass and Honda CRV.

