SUV slams into Belmont business as snowstorm causes multiple crashes

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded after an SUV crashed through the front of a business in Belmont during Monday night’s snowstorm.
Fire officials shared photos on Twitter that showed the SUV into Art’s Specialties on Trapelo Road.
No additional information was immediately available.
Slick road conditions have caused several crashes this evening. Please stay off the roads unless necessary. #drivesafely @Belmont_Ma @BelmontPD pic.twitter.com/mAm5FDkXXQ
— Belmont MA Fire Department (@BelmontFD) February 2, 2021
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)