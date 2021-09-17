EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV slammed into a building in Everett late Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Ferry Street around 10:30 p.m. found a significantly damaged vehicle resting against a building.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox