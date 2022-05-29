BOSTON (WHDH) - Neighbors said they were concerned after an SUV slammed through a bus stop and into the wall of the Mattapan library branch Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash found the car had sped through the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Walk Hill Street and crashed through the bus stop on Blue Hill Avenue before hitting the library. One person was taken to the hospital, officials said.

The branch was closed at the time and library employees said the crash did not damage the interior of the building. Fatima Ali Salaam, chair of the Greater Mattapan Neighborhood Council, said the area sees a lot of traffic and said the crash could’ve hurt many more people.

“If it had been during the weekday, a lot of people would’ve been hurt,” Salaam said.

