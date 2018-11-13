SUV smashes into storefront in downtown Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A storefront in downtown Brockton was destroyed Tuesday when an out-of-control SUV barreled into a building that houses a dry cleaning service.

Emergency crews responding to Legion Parkway Cleaners found a smashed up vehicle with shattered glass all over the sidewalk.

Two pedestrians were nearly run over when the vehicle jumped the curb and crashed, according to the Brockton Enterprise.

No serious injuries were reported.

The building did not suffer any structural damage.

The driver has not been charged.

An investigation is ongoing.

