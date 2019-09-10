SUV smashes through front of Duxbury dance studio

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist veered off the road and smashed through the front of a dance studio in Duxbury on Tuesday, officials said.
Officers responding to a report of a car into a building on Depot Street around 9:45 a.m. found a white Lexus SUV resting on a pile of debris inside Gotta Dance Studio, according to the Duxbury Police Department.
Police say the studio was vacant at the time of the crash.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)