SUV smashes through front of Duxbury dance studio

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist veered off the road and smashed through the front of a dance studio in Duxbury on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a building on Depot Street around 9:45 a.m. found a white Lexus SUV resting on a pile of debris inside Gotta Dance Studio, according to the Duxbury Police Department.

Police say the studio was vacant at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Today, at approximately 9:45am there was a car crash at the Dance Studio on Depot Street. The facility was vacant and there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/vm5tqC8z7V — Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) September 10, 2019

