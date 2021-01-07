MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police trooper responding to a reported crash that led two arrests suffered injuries after an SUV slammed into his cruiser on Interstate 93 northbound in Medford early Thursday morning.

A trooper responding to a report of an erratic driver who crashed into the median near exit 33 around 1:20 a.m. was about to get out of his cruiser to check on the occupants of the car when his cruiser was struck from behind by an SUV driven by a 28-year-old Haverhill man, state police said.

The impact of the crash pushed the cruiser into the car that had originally crashed into the median.

The trooper suffered upper body injuries and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Additional troopers responding to assist with the investigation into the initial crash observed an odor of alcohol coming from the car and both occupants, according to state police.

The driver, identified as Abraham Estrada, 18, of Lawrence, allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment and was given several field sobriety tests.

During a search of the car, troopers found a plastic bag containing 126 Xanax pill and 12 additional pills shaped like mushrooms, four-leaf clovers, and sea shells, state police said. The bag was reportedly sticking out of the pocket of a pair of jeans belonging to the passenger, identified as Geraldo Costa Mariano Jr., 18, of Framingham.

A second plastic bag containing about 3.5 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana was also recovered, state police added.

Troopers reportedly located a backpack in the car that contained a Kel-Tec Sub-2000 collapsible rifle, three large capacity magazines, 33 nine-millimeter rounds and 12 .40-caliber rounds. The serial number of the rifle had been scratched off and neither Estrada nor Costa Mariano were old enough to be eligible for a license to carry a firearm in Mass., according to state police.

Both men were charged with illegal possession of a large capacity weapon, three counts of illegal possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Identification Card, possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Estrada, who allegedly holds a learner’s permit but not a driver’s license, also faces the offenses of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Costa Mariano, who is not old enough to legally possess marijuana in Mass., was additionally charged with possession of a Class E narcotic and possession of a Class D narcotic.

Both men are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Somerville District Court.

The driver of the SUV that struck the cruiser was cited for a move over violation.

