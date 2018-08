An SUV in the water near the Hingham boat ramp. Courtesy Hingham Police Department.

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV had to be towed from a boat ramp in Hingham after it ended up in the water, police said.

Hingham police shared a photo of the incident on the department’s Twitter page.

Today at the Hingham Boat ramp. The SUV has been towed. pic.twitter.com/mfH4kWL98i — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) August 29, 2018

