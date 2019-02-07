CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Chelsea left an SUV wedged under a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to the corner of Spruce and Auburn streets just after 4 a.m. learned that the SUV was holding the tractor-trailer upright, officials on the scene said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the tractor-trailer driver was uninjured.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the tractor-trailer was turning right from Spruce Street onto Auburn Street when it struck an SUV in the right-hand lane, Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said.

Crews are working to clear the two vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation.

At 4:09am a tractor trailer turning right from Spruce St to Auburn St struck an SUV in the right hand lane. Driver of SUV sustained minor injuries. Accident remains under investigation. Avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/0D6UxFCYfr — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) February 7, 2019

