A car drove into the side of an office building Friday in Hyannis, and officials removed the vehicle from the wreckage, which left a wall completely destroyed.

The SUV crashed into the building on 745 Falmouth Road, which was empty. A building inspector is checking the extent of the structural damage.

Officials responded around 9:30 p.m. to the site of the crash and say no one, including the driver, was hurt. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)