A car drove into the side of an office building Friday in Hyannis, and officials removed the vehicle from the wreckage, which left a wall completely destroyed.

The SUV crashed into the building on 745 Falmouth Road, which was empty. A building inspector is checking the extent of the structural damage.

Officials responded around 9:30 p.m. to the site of the crash and say no one, including the driver, was hurt. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox