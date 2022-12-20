SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott chiropractor was arraigned in Peabody District Court Tuesday after turning himself in on an arrest warrant charging him with indecently assaulting a patient during a session earlier this month.

Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health on Humphrey Street in Swampscott was arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery and assault and battery, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

He was released on personal recognizance and ordered him to stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim and not to practice chiropractic medicine.

The case is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on March 8.

Prosecutors allege that on Dec. 5, a 31-year old female reported to police that Dr. Amar allegedly indecently assaulted her during a treatment session.

Swampscott Police are continuing to investigate these allegations. If anyone has any further information, please contact Detective Ted Delano of the Swampscott Police Criminal Investigation Division at 781-595-1111.

