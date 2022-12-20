SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott-based chiropractor is facing assault and battery charges after a patient told police she was indecently assaulted during a session, according to officials.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Dr. Ilan S. Amar turned himself in on an arrest warrant and was arraigned on charges of Indecent Assault & Battery and Assault & Battery at Peabody District Court on Tuesday.

His arraignment came after the DA’s office said a 31-year-old patient of Amar’s went to police on Dec. 5, telling officers he “indecently assaulted her during a treatment session,” according to press release from the DA’s office.

Following his arraignment, Amar was ordered by a judge to have no contact with the victim and to not practice chiropractic medicine after he was released on personal recognizance. The DA’s office said they had requested $10,000 cash bail for the owner of “A Touch of Health” on Humphrey Street.

As an investigation continues, anyone with additional info are asked to contact Detective Ted Delano of the Swampscott Police Criminal Investigation Division at 781-595-1111.

The DA’s office said Amar’s case is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on March 8, 2023.

