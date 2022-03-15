SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott-based hair salon is offering free haircuts to Ukrainians who are living in the area.

By helping people save money on beauty services, Lisa Spinale, of Spinale & Co. Hair Salon, hopes her Ukrainian customers will be able to do more to assist those living overseas.

“It’s been devastating. Especially watching from here and being able to do nothing. You feel so helpless,” Ukrainian-American Karalina Sadova, who recently received a free haircut, said of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sadova says her family is still living in the war-torn city of Kyiv.

“My family is still there,” Sadova said. “My sister takes care of 12 foster kids, so they are unable to move out.”

Sadova says she has been sending every dollar she can spare to her family in Ukraine so they can buy supplies like bulletproof vests. In an effort to save money, she has had to forgo many things in her own life, like getting a haircut.

Spinale was inspired by Sadova’s story and decided to offer free haircuts to anyone of Ukrainian descent so they can save money, take care of themselves, and still assist their home country.

“We found a way at our salon to do something and I hope it has a ripple effect,” Spinale said. “I hope other salons will step up and do this also. It doesn’t cost anything and it’s a way to help.”

Sadova added that it’s inspiring to see people come together and unite as a family of one.

If you are of Ukrainian descent and want to take advantage of the free services, you can call or text Spinale at 781-696-6165.

